Galileo E1 Galileo E5a Galileo E5b BeiDou B1I BeiDou B2I Glonass L1 Glonass L2 GPS L1C/A GPS L2C

The meaning of the fields is explained in this document and can be summarised as follows:

sv Satellite Vehicle, an identifier for a Galileo satellite. Not the actual name of the satellite, other satellites could take over this number in case of failures iod Issue of Data. Satellites periodically get sent updates on their orbit & other details, each update has a new IOD number. It is coincidence that all SVs currently receive the same IOD numbers, this is by no means guaranteed. Currently however, if an SV has a lower IOD, it has not received new updates recently. eph‑age‑m Age of ephemeris in minutes. Denotes how old the current set of orbit data is. Could be very old if SV is out of sight (see below). An acceptable limit is 4 hours (240 minutes). latest-disco "jump" of the orbit prediction at the latest ephemeris change. Centimeters are good. time-disco "jump" of the atomic clock at the latest ephemeris change. sisa Signal In Space Accuracy, how well the position of an SV is known. health If a satellite considers itself healthy. delta-UTC Offset of the GNSS Time to UTC, plus trend delta-GPS Offset of the GNSS Time to GPS, plus trend alma-dist Distance between precise satellite position and almanac summary position tle-dist Distance between precise satellite position and TLE position best-tle From TLE database, closest satellite to reported position prres Pseudorange residual: measure of how far away the satellite appears to be from where it should be, according to a receiver. Meters. delta-Hz Difference between calculated (expected) Doppler shift and measured Doppler shift. Measure of orbit correctness. Hz. elev Elevation of an SV over or under my horizon (90 is straight up), calculated by this website db A measure of signal to noise ratio (40+ is good) last‑seen‑s Time since we've last received from this SV.

The official Galileo constellation status can be found on the European GNSS Service Centre page, which also lists "NAGUs", notifications about outages or changes.

Official GLONASS status can be found on this page from the Russian Information and Analysis Center for Positioning, Navigation and Timing.

Status updates on GPS can be found on this page.

Information on the status of BeiDou can be found on this page from the Chinese Test and Assessment Research Center of China Satellite Navigation Office.

